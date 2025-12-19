CSO Gen Saltzman and CMSSF Bentevegna 2025 Holiday Message

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



From our leadership to you, Happy Holidays.

Thank you to every Guardian and family member for your commitment to our mission, especially those standing watch over the holidays. We hope you each find time to relax, recharge, and enjoy this special time with loved ones. Semper Supra.