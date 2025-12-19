CSO Gen Saltzman and CMSSF Bentevegna 2025 Holiday Message

From our leadership to you, Happy Holidays.
Thank you to every Guardian and family member for your commitment to our mission, especially those standing watch over the holidays. We hope you each find time to relax, recharge, and enjoy this special time with loved ones. Semper Supra.
|Date Taken:
|12.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 11:31
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991536
|VIRIN:
|251223-F-VT672-7161
|Filename:
|DOD_111457371
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.