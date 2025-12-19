(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    CSO Gen Saltzman and CMSSF Bentevegna 2025 Holiday Message

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2025

    Video by Juan Femath, Staff Sgt. Anthony Nin Leclerec, Tech. Sgt. Joel Pfiester, Tsuyoshi Shinzato and Master Sgt. Robert Waggoner

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    From our leadership to you, Happy Holidays.
    Thank you to every Guardian and family member for your commitment to our mission, especially those standing watch over the holidays. We hope you each find time to relax, recharge, and enjoy this special time with loved ones. Semper Supra.

    USSF

