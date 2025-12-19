Operation Gratitude sends Holiday cheer to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen with the 332 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load care packages donated by Operation Gratitude onto trucks for delivery within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The non-profit organization Operation Gratitude donated more than 1,800 care packages to deployed service members in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)