    Operation Gratitude sends Holiday cheer to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen with the 332 Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron load care packages donated by Operation Gratitude onto trucks for delivery within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 4, 2025. The non-profit organization Operation Gratitude donated more than 1,800 care packages to deployed service members in the AOR. (U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Nathan Lipscomb)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991483
    VIRIN: 251204-F-XD880-2101
    Filename: DOD_111456936
    Length: 00:01:03
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Gratitude sends Holiday cheer to the 332nd Air Expeditionary Wing, by MSgt Nathan Lipscomb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFCENT; CENTCOM; Operation Gratitude; Morale; 332 Air Expeditionary Wing

