U.S. Army Sgt. Charleston Pittman, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares the NFL team he hopes will win the Dec. 25 Christmas Day game and sends holiday greetings to loved ones back home from Bolesławiec, Poland, Dec. 18, 2025. The 3rd Infantry Division is deployed to Poland and other Eastern European countries in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training, readiness and interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hale Benjamin)
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2025 05:22
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991481
|VIRIN:
|252312-A-UY468-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456896
|Length:
|00:00:11
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sgt. Charleston Pittman: 2025 NFL Holliday Greetings, by SPC Benjamin Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.