Sgt. Charleston Pittman: 2025 NFL Holliday Greetings

U.S. Army Sgt. Charleston Pittman, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares the NFL team he hopes will win the Dec. 25 Christmas Day game and sends holiday greetings to loved ones back home from Bolesławiec, Poland, Dec. 18, 2025. The 3rd Infantry Division is deployed to Poland and other Eastern European countries in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training, readiness and interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hale Benjamin)