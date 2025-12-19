(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sgt. Charleston Pittman: 2025 NFL Holliday Greetings

    POLAND

    12.22.2025

    Video by Spc. Benjamin Hale 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Sgt. Charleston Pittman, assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division, shares the NFL team he hopes will win the Dec. 25 Christmas Day game and sends holiday greetings to loved ones back home from Bolesławiec, Poland, Dec. 18, 2025. The 3rd Infantry Division is deployed to Poland and other Eastern European countries in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve, which strengthens training, readiness and interoperability with NATO allies. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Hale Benjamin)

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.23.2025 05:22
    Category: Greetings
    3ID
    Holiday Season
    ROTM
    StrongerTogether
    NFLCommanders
    GenericHolidaySeason2025
    Army250football

