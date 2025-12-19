Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire missiles in in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 20, 2025. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions from multiple platforms targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. (U.S. Army video by Task Force Lightning – 3-116th FAR)