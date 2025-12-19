(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SYRIA

    12.20.2025

    Video by Sgt. Evan Anderson 

    130th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 20, 2025) M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launchers fire missiles in in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in support of Operation Hawkeye Strike, Dec. 20, 2025. The operation employed more than 100 precision munitions from multiple platforms targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. (U.S. Army video by Task Force Lightning – 3-116th FAR)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 22:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991472
    VIRIN: 251220-A-KK913-4627
    Filename: DOD_111456712
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: SY

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Hawkeye Strike: CENTCOM Responds with Force to ISIS Attack, by SGT Evan Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hawkeye
    ISIS
    CENTCOM
    HIMARS
    HawkeyeStrike

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video