Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers conduct a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 27, 2025.
The mission strengthened training objectives, enhanced interoperability, and ensured U.S. forces remain prepared to meet future challenges.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Gerald R. Willis)
|Date Taken:
|10.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 15:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991452
|VIRIN:
|251027-F-FF346-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_111456192
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR, by SSgt Gerald Willis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.