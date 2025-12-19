(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.27.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gerald Willis  

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer strategic bombers conduct a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 27, 2025.

    The mission strengthened training objectives, enhanced interoperability, and ensured U.S. forces remain prepared to meet future challenges.

    (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt Gerald R. Willis)

    Date Taken: 10.27.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 15:14
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    B-1B Lancer

