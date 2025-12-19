U.S. B-1B Bombers conduct operations in U.S. Southern Command AOR

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer bombers fly in formation during a bomber air demonstration over the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility Oct. 23, 2025.



These operations underscore the U.S. commitment to safeguarding the homeland, deterring aggression, and reassuring regional partners.



(U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gerald R. Willis)