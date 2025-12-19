(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    American bald eagle released on Fort Leonard Wood (Vertical)

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    An American bald eagle is released on Fort Leonard Wood after successful medical treatment at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 14:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991433
    VIRIN: 250807-A-MS091-9261
    Filename: DOD_111456010
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, American bald eagle released on Fort Leonard Wood (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Leonard Wood

