An American bald eagle is released on Fort Leonard Wood after successful medical treatment at the Dickerson Park Zoo in Springfield, Missouri. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 14:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991433
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-MS091-9261
|Filename:
|DOD_111456010
|Length:
|00:00:18
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, American bald eagle released on Fort Leonard Wood (Vertical), by Maria Cassidy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
