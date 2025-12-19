(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition- Part 2 (Vertical)

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2025

    Video by Maria Cassidy 

    Fort Leonard Wood Public Affairs Office

    The 2025 Military Police Warfighter Competitors complete their final events of the competition held at Fort Leonard Wood during the 84th Military Police Regimental Week. (U.S. Army video by Maria Cassidy)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 14:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 991432
    VIRIN: 250922-A-MS091-6525
    Filename: DOD_111456007
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI, US

    2025 Military Police Warfighter Competition

