Secretary of War Pete Hegseth established an ambitious set of goals when he took the oath to lead the department in January 2025, getting to work and aggressively tackling key priorities based on President Donald J. Trump’s “peace through strength” agenda.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 09:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991385
|VIRIN:
|251222-N-SH953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455274
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SECWAR Year in Review, by CPO Kathryn Macdonald, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.