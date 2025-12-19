251112-N-PQ411-1002 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Nov. 12, 2025) Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a countermeasure washdown test. George H.W. Bush is underway conducting carrier qualifications and routine operations in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Francisco Linares)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 10:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991384
|VIRIN:
|251112-N-PQ411-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111455265
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Countermeasure Washdown aboard USS George H.W. Bush, by SA Francisco Linares Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
