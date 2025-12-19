(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Holiday Greetings from the DOW’s Top Doctor

    UNITED STATES

    12.22.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    As the Military Health System wraps up an incredible year, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Dr. Stephen Ferrara shares a heartfelt message of gratitude and reflection with the MHS community. From those celebrating at home to our dedicated teams serving in remote locations worldwide—thank you for your unwavering commitment to our mission.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 09:23
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991381
    VIRIN: 251222-O-TR188-8094
    Filename: DOD_111455243
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    holiday season

