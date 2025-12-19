As the Military Health System wraps up an incredible year, Acting Assistant Secretary of War for Health Affairs Dr. Stephen Ferrara shares a heartfelt message of gratitude and reflection with the MHS community. From those celebrating at home to our dedicated teams serving in remote locations worldwide—thank you for your unwavering commitment to our mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 09:23
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991381
|VIRIN:
|251222-O-TR188-8094
|Filename:
|DOD_111455243
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Holiday Greetings from the DOW’s Top Doctor, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.