Col. Jordan Norman, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 521st AMOW command chief, give a holiday message to their formations on a C-17 Globemaster III on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)
|Date Taken:
|12.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.22.2025 07:35
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|991376
|VIRIN:
|251222-F-DR389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111455163
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing 2025 Holiday Video, by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
