    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing 2025 Holiday Video

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    12.21.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Joshua Crossman 

    521st Air Mobility Operations Wing

    Col. Jordan Norman, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Scott Piper, 521st AMOW command chief, give a holiday message to their formations on a C-17 Globemaster III on Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Joshua T. Crossman)

    Date Taken: 12.21.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 07:35
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991376
    VIRIN: 251222-F-DR389-1001
    Filename: DOD_111455163
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 521st Air Mobility Operations Wing 2025 Holiday Video, by SSgt Joshua Crossman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    holiday message

