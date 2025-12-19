(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS Tripoli Conducts

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Seaman Paul LeClair 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265 conducts flight operations aboard the America-class amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), in the South China Sea, Dec. 12, 2025. Tripoli, the flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, is conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.22.2025 04:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991368
    VIRIN: 251212-N-KX492-2001
    Filename: DOD_111455042
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    This work, USS Tripoli Conducts, by SN Paul LeClair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

