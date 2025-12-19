(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 5th Fleet Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    12.14.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Lindsay Lair 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    251215-N-NO146-1001 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (DEC. 15, 2025) U.S. Navy Vice Adm. Curt Renshaw, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command/5th Fleet and Commander, Combine Maritime Forces and his wife Mrs. Julie Renshaw wishes a safe and happy holiday season to service members and their families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Lindsay Lair)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.21.2025 05:07
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991325
    VIRIN: 251215-N-NO146-1001
    Filename: DOD_111454248
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: MANAMA, BH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 5th Fleet Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Lindsay Lair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVCENT 5th Fleet
    CMF
    holiday message 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Media
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Media
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Media