U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 , 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, load ordinance aboard the forward-deployed amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), flagship of the Tripoli Expeditionary Strike Group, Dec. 7, 2025, while conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet Area of Operations. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2025 08:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991316
|VIRIN:
|251207-M-EC903-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111454166
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU | F-35B Lightning Ordinance Load, by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
