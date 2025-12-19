U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991281" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) On Dec. 19, U.S. and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. The operation follows the attack on U.S. and partner forces on Dec. 13.