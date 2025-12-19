(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Forces Unleash Massive Strike Against ISIS in Syria

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Dec. 19, 2025) On Dec. 19, U.S. and Jordanian forces struck more than 70 targets at multiple locations across central Syria with more than 100 precision munitions targeting known ISIS infrastructure and weapons sites. The operation follows the attack on U.S. and partner forces on Dec. 13.

