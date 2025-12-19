DC National Guard Trains for Winter Storm Response

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991259" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The District of Columbia National Guard executed a Winter Storm Full-Scale Exercise at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025, to validate command and control, continuity of operations and rapid response in support of District agencies. The exercise strengthened joint decision-making and interagency coordination, ensuring Soldiers and Airmen remain ready to support the Nation’s Capital during severe winter weather. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)