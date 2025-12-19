The District of Columbia National Guard executed a Winter Storm Full-Scale Exercise at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025, to validate command and control, continuity of operations and rapid response in support of District agencies. The exercise strengthened joint decision-making and interagency coordination, ensuring Soldiers and Airmen remain ready to support the Nation’s Capital during severe winter weather. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 23:42
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|991259
|VIRIN:
|251219-Z-VZ654-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_111453352
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DC National Guard Trains for Winter Storm Response, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
