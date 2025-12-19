(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    DC National Guard Trains for Winter Storm Response

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Billy Blankenship  

    Joint Task Force DC

    The District of Columbia National Guard executed a Winter Storm Full-Scale Exercise at the DC Armory in Washington, D.C., Dec. 19, 2025, to validate command and control, continuity of operations and rapid response in support of District agencies. The exercise strengthened joint decision-making and interagency coordination, ensuring Soldiers and Airmen remain ready to support the Nation’s Capital during severe winter weather. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 23:42
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

