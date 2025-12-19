(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628 MDG Now show video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.01.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Members from the 628th Medical Group explain the importance of timeliness for scheduled appointments at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 1, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 16:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 991253
    VIRIN: 250901-F-DF736-2351
    Filename: DOD_111453269
    Length: 00:02:37
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628 MDG Now show video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video