Members from the 628th Medical Group explain the importance of timeliness for scheduled appointments at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 1, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 16:46
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|991253
|VIRIN:
|250901-F-DF736-2351
|Filename:
|DOD_111453269
|Length:
|00:02:37
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 628 MDG Now show video, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.