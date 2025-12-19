B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, arriving at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley and setting up for Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of C-17 Globemaster IIIs on the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley, personnel unloading cargo, receiving briefings, and the Joint Communications Support Element setting up communication equipment.
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 17:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991252
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-FZ485-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453240
|Length:
|00:01:57
|Location:
|AU
This work, 2025 OKSB 62d Arrives at Royal Australian Air Force Amberley B-roll, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
