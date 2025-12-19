2025 OKSB 62d Arrives at Royal Australian Air Force Amberley B-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991252" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, arriving at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley and setting up for Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of C-17 Globemaster IIIs on the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley, personnel unloading cargo, receiving briefings, and the Joint Communications Support Element setting up communication equipment.