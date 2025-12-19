(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    AUSTRALIA

    12.08.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    B-roll of Airmen from the 62d Airlift Wing, 627th Air Base Group, and other units, arriving at Royal Australian Air Force Base Amberley and setting up for Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK, a 62d AW planned exercise designed to educate, train, and validate the Wing’s ability to rapidly generate forces, project power, and develop combat airlift capabilities with partner and allied forces in the Indo-Pacific theater, Dec. 6-14, 2025. Includes b-roll of C-17 Globemaster IIIs on the flight line at RAAF Base Amberley, personnel unloading cargo, receiving briefings, and the Joint Communications Support Element setting up communication equipment.

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 17:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991252
    VIRIN: 251208-F-FZ485-1001
    Filename: DOD_111453240
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 OKSB 62d Arrives at Royal Australian Air Force Amberley B-roll, by TSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RAAF
    Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF)
    62d Airlift Wing
    62d AW
    OKSB
    Operation KENNEY STRIKES BACK

