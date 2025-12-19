On June 20, 2005, with the transfer of the remotely piloted aviation mission to Indian Springs, Nevada, growing rapidly, the U.S. Air Force redesignated Indian Springs Air Force Auxiliary Field as Creech Air Force Base in honor of Gen. Wilbur L. Creech. This video commemorates the 20th anniversary of the change. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:46
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991243
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-IU083-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453093
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 20-Year Anniversary of Creech Name Change, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.