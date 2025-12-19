20-Year Anniversary of Creech Name Change

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On June 20, 2005, with the transfer of the remotely piloted aviation mission to Indian Springs, Nevada, growing rapidly, the U.S. Air Force redesignated Indian Springs Air Force Auxiliary Field as Creech Air Force Base in honor of Gen. Wilbur L. Creech. This video commemorates the 20th anniversary of the change. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)