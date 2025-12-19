(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20-Year Anniversary of Creech Name Change

    CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ariel OShea 

    432nd Wing   

    On June 20, 2005, with the transfer of the remotely piloted aviation mission to Indian Springs, Nevada, growing rapidly, the U.S. Air Force redesignated Indian Springs Air Force Auxiliary Field as Creech Air Force Base in honor of Gen. Wilbur L. Creech. This video commemorates the 20th anniversary of the change. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Ariel O'Shea)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991243
    VIRIN: 250620-F-IU083-1001
    Filename: DOD_111453093
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: CREECH AIR FORCE BASE, NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20-Year Anniversary of Creech Name Change, by SSgt Ariel OShea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Creech Air Force Base
    remotely piloted aircraft
    Indian Springs
    Gen. Wilbur L. Creech
    Gen. Bill Creech
    Indian Springs Air Force Auxiliary Field

