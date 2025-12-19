22nd MEU(SOC) | USS Fort Lauderdale VMM-263 Conducts an AIM-9 Sidewinder Missile Shoot Exercise

A U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper helicopter with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 263 (Reinforced), 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), launches an AIM-9 Sidewinder missile at a simulated target during an exercise while underway in the Caribbean Sea, Nov. 25, 2025. U.S. military forces are deployed to the Caribbean in support of the U.S. Southern Command mission, Department of War-directed operations, and the president's priorities to disrupt illicit drug trafficking and protect the homeland. (U.S. Marine Corps video)
|Date Taken:
|11.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 19:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991241
|VIRIN:
|251125-M-VB488-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111453065
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|CARIBBEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
