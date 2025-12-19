The 5th Civil Engineering Squadron conducts snow removal operations on the flightline while the 69th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare an aircraft for an upcoming takeoff.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 15:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|991234
|VIRIN:
|251219-F-YE967-6504
|Filename:
|DOD_111453022
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Operations continue during snow storm at Minot Air Force Base, by A1C Vincent Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.