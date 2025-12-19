(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Operations continue during snow storm at Minot Air Force Base

    UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Vincent Padilla 

    Minot Air Force Base

    The 5th Civil Engineering Squadron conducts snow removal operations on the flightline while the 69th Bomber Generation Squadron prepare an aircraft for an upcoming takeoff.

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 15:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 991234
    VIRIN: 251219-F-YE967-6504
    Filename: DOD_111453022
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US

    Minot Air Force Base
    5th Civil Engineering Squadron

