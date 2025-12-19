(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First pitch: 507th OG honored during military appreciation weekend at OU

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Malissa Lott 

    507th Air Refueling Wing

    Capt. Ben Pryor, 465th Air Refueling Squadron pilot and Oklahoma University alumnus, and Lt. Col. Jeffery Milburn, 507th Operations Group commander, throws the first pitches before the Oklahoma Baseball vs. Mississippi State Baseball game in Norman, Oklahoma, March 23, 2025. The University of Oklahoma baseball team hosted Mississippi State for their SEC home-opening series, and it’s Military Appreciation Weekend as L. Dale Mitchell Park. (courtesy video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991232
    VIRIN: 250324-F-EX228-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452894
    Length: 00:00:42
    Location: TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First pitch: 507th OG honored during military appreciation weekend at OU, by TSgt Malissa Lott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2025YearinReview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video