OpSanta comes to Anchorage, spreads holiday cheer for Western Alaskans

For nearly 70 years, the Alaska National Guard has worked with partner agencies to spread holiday cheer to rural Alaskan communities. For the first time in recent memory, Op Santa came to Anchorage to serve Western Alaska families displaced by Typhoon Halong. The Alaska Native Heritage Center hosted the community event with additional support from the Association of Village Council Presidents, Calista Corporation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fireweed Foundation, Premier Alaska Tours, Salvation Army, Sobermiut, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management
(Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)
