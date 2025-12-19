(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    OpSanta comes to Anchorage, spreads holiday cheer for Western Alaskans

    ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    12.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard   

    For nearly 70 years, the Alaska National Guard has worked with partner agencies to spread holiday cheer to rural Alaskan communities. For the first time in recent memory, Op Santa came to Anchorage to serve Western Alaska families displaced by Typhoon Halong. The Alaska Native Heritage Center hosted the community event with additional support from the Association of Village Council Presidents, Calista Corporation, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Fireweed Foundation, Premier Alaska Tours, Salvation Army, Sobermiut, and the State of Alaska Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

    (Alaska National Guard video by Seth LaCount)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 14:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991220
    VIRIN: 251219-Z-SR689-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452657
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
    Hometown: BETHEL, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OpSanta comes to Anchorage, spreads holiday cheer for Western Alaskans, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Christmas
    Op Santa
    OpSanta
    National Guard
    Alaska

