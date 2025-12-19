The U.S. Space Force highlights its mission to protect and defend the space domain, showcasing the skill, innovation and readiness of its Guardians. The video, presented at the SFA Spacepower Conference, reinforces the service’s focus on readiness, resilience and integrated deterrence in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Audiovisual Squadron)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 13:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991206
|VIRIN:
|251208-F-AF000-4530
|Filename:
|DOD_111452417
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Space Force celebrates sixth anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.