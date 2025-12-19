(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force celebrates sixth anniversary

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    The U.S. Space Force highlights its mission to protect and defend the space domain, showcasing the skill, innovation and readiness of its Guardians. The video, presented at the SFA Spacepower Conference, reinforces the service’s focus on readiness, resilience and integrated deterrence in the space domain. (U.S. Air Force video by 2d Audiovisual Squadron)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.08.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 13:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991206
    VIRIN: 251208-F-AF000-4530
    Filename: DOD_111452417
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force celebrates sixth anniversary, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Space Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video