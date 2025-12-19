(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Bomb Wing Sports Day

    UNITED STATES

    12.05.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen and their families from across Barksdale Air Force Base participate in Sport’s Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 5, 2025. The 2nd Force Support Squadron hosted Sport’s Day to bring units and agencies together for a day of connection and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force reel by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991190
    VIRIN: 251205-F-JL714-1001
    Filename: DOD_111452238
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Sports Day, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sports day, Barksdale

