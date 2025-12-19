2nd Bomb Wing Sports Day

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen and their families from across Barksdale Air Force Base participate in Sport’s Day at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 5, 2025. The 2nd Force Support Squadron hosted Sport’s Day to bring units and agencies together for a day of connection and friendly competition. (U.S. Air Force reel by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)