The District of Columbia National Guard conducts a winter storm full-scale exercise to validate severe winter weather response capabilities, including task force structure, personnel readiness, transportation, medical evacuation, and interoperability with D.C. civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)
|12.18.2025
|12.19.2025 12:31
|B-Roll
|00:01:33
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
This work, B-Roll: DC Guard executes winter storm full-scale exercise, by TSgt Melissa Sterling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
