    B-Roll: DC Guard executes winter storm full-scale exercise

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Melissa Sterling 

    Joint Task Force DC

    The District of Columbia National Guard conducts a winter storm full-scale exercise to validate severe winter weather response capabilities, including task force structure, personnel readiness, transportation, medical evacuation, and interoperability with D.C. civil authorities in Washington, D.C., Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Missy Sterling)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 12:31
    DCSafe
    DCSafe, JTFDC, National Guard, MEDEVAC, Readiness

