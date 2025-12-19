(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    2nd Bomb Wing Conducts C2C Mission

    UNITED STATES

    12.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    U.S. Airmen from the 96th Bomb Squadron prepare their equipment and receive a preflight brief before departing for a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Dec. 9, 2025. Continuous training and forward presence ensure aircrews remain proficient and ready to execute the full spectrum of missions, from strategic deterrence to rapid crisis response. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jaiyah Lewis)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 11:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991174
    VIRIN: 251209-F-JL714-1002
    Filename: DOD_111452110
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing Conducts C2C Mission, by A1C Jaiyah Lewis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    C2C, Barksdale, B-52

