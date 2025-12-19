(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASIC end our year holiday video

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick and Senior Airman Chevelle Gauntlett

    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

    The National Air and Space Intelligence Center released its end-of-year holiday video Dec. 18, 2025, to highlight mission achievements and recognize the dedication of its personnel. The video serves as a year-in-review for NASIC, showcasing its commitment to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats; key mission partnerships and milestones; and gratitude for the analysts, engineers, and support staff who enable the center's mission here and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)

    NASIC
    National Air and Space Intelligence Center

