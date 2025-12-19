NASIC end our year holiday video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The National Air and Space Intelligence Center released its end-of-year holiday video Dec. 18, 2025, to highlight mission achievements and recognize the dedication of its personnel. The video serves as a year-in-review for NASIC, showcasing its commitment to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats; key mission partnerships and milestones; and gratitude for the analysts, engineers, and support staff who enable the center's mission here and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)