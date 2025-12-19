The National Air and Space Intelligence Center released its end-of-year holiday video Dec. 18, 2025, to highlight mission achievements and recognize the dedication of its personnel. The video serves as a year-in-review for NASIC, showcasing its commitment to discover and characterize air, space, missile and cyber threats; key mission partnerships and milestones; and gratitude for the analysts, engineers, and support staff who enable the center's mission here and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chevelle K. Gauntlett)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 10:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991152
|VIRIN:
|251215-F-CV974-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111451771
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NASIC end our year holiday video, by SSgt Samuel Earick and SrA Chevelle Gauntlett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.