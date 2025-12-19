Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, reflects on a year of significant milestones and mission success across the NMFDC Region and extends his gratitude to the force and wishes the entire NMFDC family a safe and happy holiday season. Filmed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 10:51
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|991150
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-FG822-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_111451755
|Length:
|00:03:29
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A year in review: a message from NMFDC's commander, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.