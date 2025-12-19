(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A year in review: a message from NMFDC's commander

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Malcolm McClendon 

    Naval Medical Forces Development Command

    Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, reflects on a year of significant milestones and mission success across the NMFDC Region and extends his gratitude to the force and wishes the entire NMFDC family a safe and happy holiday season. Filmed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 10:51
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 991150
    VIRIN: 251218-N-FG822-1005
    Filename: DOD_111451755
    Length: 00:03:29
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A year in review: a message from NMFDC's commander, by Malcolm McClendon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMTSC
    NMOTC
    NMLPDC
    Naval Medical Forces Development Command
    NMFDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video