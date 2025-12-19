A year in review: a message from NMFDC's commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Walter Brafford, commander of the Naval Medical Forces Development Command, reflects on a year of significant milestones and mission success across the NMFDC Region and extends his gratitude to the force and wishes the entire NMFDC family a safe and happy holiday season. Filmed at Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S. Navy video by Malcolm McClendon)