    FASIT Team Fielding of Trackless Moving Targets to 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado (Nov. 15 - Dec. 13, 2025)

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Donnie Ryan 

    Program Executive Office Simulation, Training and Instrumentation

    The Future Army System of Integrated Targets (FASIT) team successfully fielded cutting-edge Trackless Moving Targets (TMT) from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13 to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) team, alongside vendor Pratt Miller, deployed TMT-Vehicle systems and TMT-Infantry systems, validating their performance and completing all government testing and training seamlessly. These systems are now set to be integrated into the unit's operational plans, enhancing readiness and realism in training exercises.

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 10:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991144
    VIRIN: 251218-A-A0051-2222
    PIN: 20252222
    Filename: DOD_111451625
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, FASIT Team Fielding of Trackless Moving Targets to 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado (Nov. 15 - Dec. 13, 2025), by Donnie Ryan, identified by DVIDS

    CPE STRI, Trackless Moving Targets, Army Innovation

