FASIT Team Fielding of Trackless Moving Targets to 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson, Colorado (Nov. 15 - Dec. 13, 2025)

The Future Army System of Integrated Targets (FASIT) team successfully fielded cutting-edge Trackless Moving Targets (TMT) from Nov. 15 to Dec. 13 to the 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado. The Capability Program Executive Simulation, Training and Instrumentation (CPE STRI), Project Manager Training Devices (PM TRADE) team, alongside vendor Pratt Miller, deployed TMT-Vehicle systems and TMT-Infantry systems, validating their performance and completing all government testing and training seamlessly. These systems are now set to be integrated into the unit's operational plans, enhancing readiness and realism in training exercises.