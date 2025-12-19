(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Prioritization of Department of Defense Cleanup Actions to Implement the Federal Drinking Water Standards for PFAS Under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program

    UNITED STATES

    11.01.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Office of the Under Secretary of War (Acquisition & Sustainment)

    Overview of briefing given by Ms. Alexandria Long

    Date Taken: 11.01.2024
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 09:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 991113
    VIRIN: 241101-D-D0980-8830
    Filename: DOD_111451490
    Length: 01:31:03
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Prioritization of Department of Defense Cleanup Actions to Implement the Federal Drinking Water Standards for PFAS Under the Defense Environmental Restoration Program, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    A&S
    A&S PFAS
    PFAS Briefings

