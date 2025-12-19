(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Europe Radio Historical Holiday Unboxing - December, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.10.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Camerron Niewoehner 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    During this surprise military unboxing event, Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris and Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale react to the AFN history presented to them.

    (U.S. Air Force Video by Camerron Niewoehner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 07:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991098
    VIRIN: 251211-F-MY398-4414
    Filename: DOD_111451258
    Length: 00:07:26
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Europe Radio Historical Holiday Unboxing - December, 2025, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday
    reaction
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    reveal
    unboxing
    AFN Europe Radio

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video