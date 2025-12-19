During this surprise military unboxing event, Staff Sgt. Matthew Kakaris and Airman 1st Class Alexandra Dale react to the AFN history presented to them.
(U.S. Air Force Video by Camerron Niewoehner)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2025 07:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991098
|VIRIN:
|251211-F-MY398-4414
|Filename:
|DOD_111451258
|Length:
|00:07:26
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Europe Radio Historical Holiday Unboxing - December, 2025, by SrA Camerron Niewoehner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.