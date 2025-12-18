(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    The Queen of the Deid

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. John Ennis 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    Pizza Cat is a fixture of many deployments and as a pest control specialist her friendly presence helps boost the moral of all she meets in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Dec 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2025
    Date Posted: 12.19.2025 01:25
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

