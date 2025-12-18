The Queen of the Deid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/991082" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Pizza Cat is a fixture of many deployments and as a pest control specialist her friendly presence helps boost the moral of all she meets in the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, Dec 19, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. John C.B. Ennis)