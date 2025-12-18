Cookie Crunch 2025

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.15.2025

    Video by Airman Ethan Manalastas 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base held it's 2025 annual Cookie Crunch event on Tuesday, December 16th. This event brings members of Yokota's community together to bring cookies and holiday cheer to unaccompanied housing residents stationed at Yokota, as well as members of the Japanese Air Self-Defense Force.

    Date Taken: 12.15.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 23:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 991072
    VIRIN: 251216-F-CV036-1001
    Filename: DOD_111450911
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    TAGS

    Holidays
    374th Airlift Wing
    Unaccompanied Housing
    Cookie Crunch
    Community
    Yokota Air Base

