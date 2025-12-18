(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldier holiday shoutout to Kansas City Chiefs

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Pfc. Hector Acosta 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Pfc. Tyler Williams with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), assigned to Joint Task Force-Southern Border (JTF-SB), wishes his family a Merry Christmas and gives a shoutout to the Kansas City Chiefs from Fort Huachuca, Ariz., Dec. 18, 2025. (U.S Army Video by Pfc. Hector Acosta)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 19:05
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 991045
    VIRIN: 251218-A-HX950-8559
    Filename: DOD_111450425
    Length: 00:00:10
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Soldier holiday shoutout to Kansas City Chiefs, by PFC Hector Acosta, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army250football

