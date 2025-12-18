(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Relics of World War II in Peleliu, Palau Reel

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PALAU

    12.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    These memorials were erected to commemorate the service members who sacrificed their lives during The Battle of Peleliu during World War II at Peleliu, Palau, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. Soldiers from Civic Action Team Palau work to preserve and maintain World War II monuments, ensuring that the island’s history and the sacrifices made during the war are respectfully remembered for future generations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991035
    VIRIN: 251216-A-JU985-6915
    Filename: DOD_111450249
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: PW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Relics of World War II in Peleliu, Palau Reel, by SGT Samarion Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineer, CAT, Palau, Civic Action Team, 84th Engineer Battalion, WWII

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video