Relics of World War II in Peleliu, Palau Reel

These memorials were erected to commemorate the service members who sacrificed their lives during The Battle of Peleliu during World War II at Peleliu, Palau, Dec. 16, 2025. U.S. Soldiers from Civic Action Team Palau work to preserve and maintain World War II monuments, ensuring that the island’s history and the sacrifices made during the war are respectfully remembered for future generations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
