Civic Action Team Palau 84-10 Road Construction Reel

    PALAU

    12.12.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jean De Dieu Mwiseneza, assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, watches native Palauan Sammi Kailang, pave a road in Koror, Palau, December 12, 2025. Assisting with road construction is part of the six mission sets the Civic Action Team is tasked with while in Palau. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 19:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 991034
    VIRIN: 251212-A-JU985-4301
    Filename: DOD_111450238
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: PW

    Video Analytics

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    Electrician, CAT, Palau, Construction, 84th Engineer Battalion, Engineer

    OPTIONS

