Civic Action Team Palau 84-10 Road Construction Reel

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Jean De Dieu Mwiseneza, assigned to the 84th Engineer Battalion, watches native Palauan Sammi Kailang, pave a road in Koror, Palau, December 12, 2025. Assisting with road construction is part of the six mission sets the Civic Action Team is tasked with while in Palau. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samarion Hicks)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 19:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|991034
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-JU985-4301
|Filename:
|DOD_111450238
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|PW
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
