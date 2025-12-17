National Guard Soldiers and Airmen support the D.C. Safe and Beautiful mission throughout 2025 in Washington, D.C. Working alongside federal, state and local partners, Joint Task Force–District of Columbia strengthened public safety through presence, partnership and trust while supporting communities, honoring service and standing ready to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. William Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 15:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|991005
|VIRIN:
|251218-Z-VZ654-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111449451
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, D.C. Safe and Beautiful Mission: 2025 Year in Review, by Billy Blankenship, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.