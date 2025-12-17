(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    PNSY PROfile Cameron Boynton

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    12.18.2025

    Video by Joel Messer 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (December 18, 2025)

    After nearly 225 years, the workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to deliver excellence in the pursuit of its mission!

    This PROfile features Piping Replacement Team Supervisor Cameron Boynton of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.

    (U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:45
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990972
    VIRIN: 251218-N-BY633-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448862
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US

    profile
    Kittery Maine
    submarine
    PNSY; Portsmouth Naval Shipyard; Navy; Submarines; AmericasNavy250
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

