Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, Kittery, Maine (December 18, 2025)
After nearly 225 years, the workforce of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard is continuing to deliver excellence in the pursuit of its mission!
This PROfile features Piping Replacement Team Supervisor Cameron Boynton of Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
(U.S. Navy video by Joel Messer /released)
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:45
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|990972
|VIRIN:
|251218-N-BY633-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111448862
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|KITTERY, MAINE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, PNSY PROfile Cameron Boynton, by Joel Messer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.