    Joint Modernized Handheld Demo

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    The Technology Advancement Group and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command test the new Joint Modernized Handheld GPS on Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 3, 2025. The Joint Modernized Handheld GPS Demo brought the joint force together to showcase new equipment to be utilized by the entire U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:39
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 990971
    VIRIN: 250609-F-EQ734-9001
    Filename: DOD_111448852
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Air Force Space Command
    Fort Knox (KY)

