Joint Modernized Handheld Demo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/990971" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Technology Advancement Group and U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command test the new Joint Modernized Handheld GPS on Fort Knox, Kentucky, June 3, 2025. The Joint Modernized Handheld GPS Demo brought the joint force together to showcase new equipment to be utilized by the entire U.S. military. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Elliot Force)