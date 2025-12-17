(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Dyess 2025 Top 10 Moments

    DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran 

    7th Bomb Wing

    Dyess Air Force Base reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as America's premier lift and strike base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)

    Date Taken: 12.02.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 11:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990962
    VIRIN: 251202-F-BR206-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448678
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US

    Dyess
    B-1B Lancer
    C-130J Super Hercules
    7BW
    317th
    21st ATF

