Dyess Air Force Base reflects on a year filled with accomplishments as America's premier lift and strike base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Adrien Tran)
|Date Taken:
|12.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 11:20
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|990962
|VIRIN:
|251202-F-BR206-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111448678
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dyess 2025 Top 10 Moments, by A1C Adrien Tran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
