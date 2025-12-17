(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NATO's presence in Latvia (master)

    LATVIA

    12.14.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel           

    Synopsis
    NATO’s multinational forces in Latvia are a key part of the Alliance’s deterrence and defence posture along its eastern flank.
    Led by Canada, troops from 14 Allied nations work side by side with the Latvian National Armed Forces. Originally established in 2017 as a multinational battlegroup, the unit has since expanded to brigade level, bringing together armoured, artillery and air defence elements capable of rapid reinforcement if required. Regular joint exercises ensure that soldiers from across the Alliance can operate seamlessly together, ensuring the ability to defend NATO Allies.
    Latvia is also further protected by the new NATO activity ‘Eastern Sentry’, which boosts NATO’s vigilance along the entire eastern flank with more air, land and sea-based military assets. The activity also includes innovative technologies to tackle new challenges, like the ones we see from drones. Additionally, it helps to better connect the military assets that are already available, from the High North to the Black Sea, and elsewhere in the Alliance.

    Transcript
    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Cédric Aspirault – Canadian Army

    “Being here shows our commitment to make sure that if something happened to one of our members, the entire Alliance will be there to protect and react and defend it.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO IN LATVIA

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    THOUSANDS
    OF
    MULTINATIONAL
    TROOPS

    HUNDREDS
    OF ARMOURED
    VEHICLES

    FROM
    14 NATO
    ALLIES

    ARE
    READY
    TO DEFEND
    LATVIA

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Cédric Aspirault – Canadian Army

    “If we need to act on any threats, we already have the equipment deployed, we already have the people deployed and we already have the plans that would support that.”

    — TEXT ON SCREEN —

    NATO IS STRENGTHENING
    OUR DEFENCES
    EVEN FURTHER

    MORE JETS
    AND AIR DEFENCE
    SYSTEMS

    PROTECTING AGAINST
    ANY THREAT

    COMING FROM
    THE SKIES

    —SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—
    Colonel Cédric Aspirault – Canadian Army

    “There are 14 countries in this brigade. Teamwork for me is how we are able to integrate the best of everybody in the result of one mission. It sends a clear message that all of those countries are committed to protect Latvia.”

    END

    USAGE RIGHTS:
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 10:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 990951
    VIRIN: 251215-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_111448617
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: LV

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

