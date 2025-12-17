(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Best Medic Competition - AFN News

    SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Koleno 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted the annual Europe Best Medic Competition across Landstuhl, Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, Germany. This year's event was held in honor of Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson, who received the Medal of Honor for his medical aid during World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan M. Koleno)

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 08:19
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 990903
    VIRIN: 251212-A-WO246-6546
    Filename: DOD_111448213
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    This work, Best Medic Competition - AFN News, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Europe
    Best Medic competition
    Medical Readiness Command Europe

