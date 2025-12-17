Best Medic Competition - AFN News

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted the annual Europe Best Medic Competition across Landstuhl, Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, Germany. This year's event was held in honor of Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson, who received the Medal of Honor for his medical aid during World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan M. Koleno)