Medical Readiness Command, Europe hosted the annual Europe Best Medic Competition across Landstuhl, Kaiserslautern and Baumholder, Germany. This year's event was held in honor of Army Cpl. Alfred L. Wilson, who received the Medal of Honor for his medical aid during World War II. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jonathan M. Koleno)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 08:19
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|990903
|VIRIN:
|251212-A-WO246-6546
|Filename:
|DOD_111448213
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SEMBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Medic Competition - AFN News, by SGT Jonathan Koleno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
