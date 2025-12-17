251218-SDB-Holiday Greeting-NEWSINFOCUS

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Dec. 18, 2025) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay's Triad gives season's greeting on Dec. 18, 2025. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation that enables and supports U.S., allied, coalition, and partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Curtis Burdick)
