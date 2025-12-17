(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mental Health Awareness Spot - 1080p

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    12.17.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Taking care of our mental health and the support of service members is mission critical. This video spot acknowledges the importance of proactive outreach and building strong support networks within our units. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Reese Page)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 06:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990899
    VIRIN: 251218-F-UC180-6829
    Filename: DOD_111448149
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mental Health Awareness Spot - 1080p, by A1C Reese Page, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KMC
    suicide awareness
    mental health
    support

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video