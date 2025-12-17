(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Embassy Engagement Exercise

    UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    12.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal 

    AFN Bahrain

    Fleet anti-terrorism security team or FAST conducted a 3 day joint Exercise with the Marine Security Guard or MSG, starting on Dec. 5, 2025 at the U.S. Embassy in the UAE. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.04.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 03:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990885
    VIRIN: 251205-N-PI910-1001
    Filename: DOD_111447913
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Embassy Engagement Exercise, by PO3 Joshua Carabajal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Security Guard
    FASTCENT
    Embassy Engagement Exercise
    FAST

