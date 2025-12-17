Embassy Engagement Exercise

Fleet anti-terrorism security team or FAST conducted a 3 day joint Exercise with the Marine Security Guard or MSG, starting on Dec. 5, 2025 at the U.S. Embassy in the UAE. (U.S. Navy video Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Joshua Carabajal)
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 03:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990885
|VIRIN:
|251205-N-PI910-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447913
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
