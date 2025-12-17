Korea Enduring Equipment Sets Operation

The 837th Transportation Battalion supported the divestment of the Korea Enduring Equipment Sets. The Korea Enduring Equipment Sets are a unique capability that is forward postured in the Republic of Korea. It is designed to support rotational forces on peninsula.
|Date Taken:
|11.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.17.2025 21:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|990861
|VIRIN:
|251107-A-VB752-3308
|Filename:
|DOD_111447698
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
