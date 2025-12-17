COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 8, 2025) – Commander Naval Region Japan Fire Department Sasebo holds joint fire drills with the Sasebo City Fire Department onboard Hario Housing, Sasebo, Japan, Dec. 8, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 00:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990854
|VIRIN:
|251208-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447587
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CNRJ Fire Department Sasebo Joint Fire Drill, by PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
