(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CYP Winter Theatrical Performance RAI

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    12.11.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary and Petty Officer 2nd Class Colin Lightner

    AFN Sasebo

    COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 11, 2025) -- Katherine Delgado, Child Youth Program Lead onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman, AKA DJ Julz, about the upcoming Winter Theatrical Performance, live on the radio at American Forces Network Sasebo, Dec. 11, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.11.2025
    Date Posted: 12.18.2025 00:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 990853
    VIRIN: 251211-N-OR754-1001
    Filename: DOD_111447529
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CYP Winter Theatrical Performance RAI, by PO2 Darek Leary and PO2 Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Showboat Theater
    CYP
    CFAS
    AFN Sasebo
    Theatrical Performance

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Download Video
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Closed Caption
  •   Download Transcript
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Video
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Video