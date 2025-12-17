CYP Winter Theatrical Performance RAI

COMMANDER, FLEET ACTIVITIES SASEBO, Japan (Dec. 11, 2025) -- Katherine Delgado, Child Youth Program Lead onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Sasebo, speaks to Petty Officer 2nd Class Julia Brockman, AKA DJ Julz, about the upcoming Winter Theatrical Performance, live on the radio at American Forces Network Sasebo, Dec. 11, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|12.18.2025 00:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|990853
|VIRIN:
|251211-N-OR754-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111447529
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
